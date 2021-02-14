M-cap of seven of top-10 most valuable firms jump over Rs 1.40 lakh crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Seven of the top-10 most valuable companies together added Rs 1,40,430.45 crore in market capitalisation last week, in line with a bullish broader market trend with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.
During the week, the BSE benchmark surged 812.67 points or 1.60 per cent.
The companies that witnessed gain in their valuation include Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance, while HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank's market capitalisation declined.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by Rs 74,329.95 crore to Rs 12,94,038.34 crore, the most among the top-10 companies.
ICICI Bank added Rs 22,943.86 crore to Rs 4,47,323.82 crore in its valuation and Infosys witnessed a jump of Rs 15,888.27 crore to Rs 5,57,835.85 crore.
The market valuation of HDFC rallied Rs 12,439.33 crore to Rs 5,02,316.66 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services gained Rs 12,420.4 crore to Rs 11,97,442.25 crore.
Bajaj Finance added Rs 2,274.77 crore to take its valuation to Rs 3,36,032.83 crore and State Bank of India's market capitalisation gained Rs 133.87 crore to Rs 3,50,915.73 crore.
In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined Rs 8,015.87 crore to Rs 8,71,719.64 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped Rs 6,684.48 crore to Rs 5,26,747.02 crore.
The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged Rs 6,160.88 crore to Rs 3,86,580.16 crore.
In the ranking of ten most valued firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...