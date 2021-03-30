Macrotech Developers gets SEBI nod for ₹2,500-crore IPO

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers) has received approval from the markets regulator for its proposed ₹2,500-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company plans to launch the offering by April 10. Further, the property developer would also look at raising ₹500 crore through a pre-IPO placement.
“The company’s IPO plans are on track, with it getting SEBI approval today. The plan is hit the market latest by April 10,” a source close to the development told BusinessLine.
The real estate firm had filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on February 16 and was expecting to get all approvals “soon”. This is the third attempt by the company, which is the country’s largest residential developer with sales and collection of ₹50,000 crore over the past seven years, to raise funds through an IPO.
When contacted a company spokesperson declined to comment.
The company has roped in as many as 10 companies as managers to the issue.
Axis Capital Ltd, JP Morgan India Private Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd are the global Book Running Lead Managers to the issue. The issue will be managed by ICICI Securities, Edelweiss, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, Yes Securities, SBI Capital and BoB Capital on the domestic front.
Macrotech Developers intends to repay ₹1,500 crore of its total debts and will use ₹375 crore for acquisition of land and general corporate purposes.
Earlier on March 23, sources told BusinessLine that the company was gearing up to launch its IPO in April.
Read: Macrotech Developers to launch ₹2,500-cr IPO in April
The company had first filed a DRHP in September 2009 to raise about ₹2,800 crore and got SEBI approval in January 2010. Later in April 2018, it filed another DRHP to launch a ₹5,500-crore IPO, for which it got SEBI approval in July 2018. The company shelved these IPO plans on account of “unfavourable market conditions”.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...