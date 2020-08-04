Madhuri Madhusudan Kela enters Greenlam Industries

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Shares of Greenlam industries jumped 11.3 per cent on Tuesday, as Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, wife of Madhusudan Kela, former chief investment strategist at Reliance Capital, acquired 1.52 lakh shares through the bulk deal window on the BSE. The shares were acquired at an average cost of ₹585. After hitting a high of ₹754.40 in intra-day deals, Greenlam closed at ₹735.90 on the BSE against the previous day’s close of ₹661.30.
Sumir Chadha's Westbridge Capital through WestBridge Crossover Fund has exited from Greenlam by selling around 19.01 lakh shares or 7.88 per cent. Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings, arm of Westbridge Capital, also sold 2.15 lakh shares. Currently, Jwalamukhi holds 3.46 lakh shares or 1.43 per cent stake in Greenlam.
The other buyers are Winro Commercial (India) 2.75 lakh shares and Blue Diamond Properties Private Ltd 16.88 lakh shares. Winro Commercial, listed company on the BSE, closed 4.98 per cent higher at ₹244.45.
Greenlam Industries had posted a loss of ₹5.72 crore on revenues of ₹148.32 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The company is well-placed to benefitfrom revival in trade expansion
Bharti Airtel reported a loss of ₹15,191.2 crore in the June quarter. The widening of losses was due to ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...