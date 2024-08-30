Mahindra Group and Sentrycs Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for developing and providing anti-drone solutions in India. The partnership, announced today, aims to create technology for both civilian and military applications under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The collaboration focuses on transferring technology and manufacturing radio frequency-based counter-drone systems. These autonomous solutions will enable detection, tracking, identification, and mitigation of incoming drones. The system can distinguish between friendly and hostile drones, and safely land threats in predefined zones.

Vinod Sahay, President of Mahindra’s Aerospace & Defence Sector said, “We are proud to have a solution that aids in the protection of the country and its assets. We believe that this MOU with Sentrycs would enable the Group to explore opportunities in the anti-drone space and sets the stage for cutting edge technological offerings with global partners for a full suite of anti-drone solutions across applications in the future. This is also in alignment with our objectives of Make in India.

Yoav Zaltzman, CEO of Sentrycs said, “The strategic partnership with Mahindra would provide a cutting-edge multi-layer CUAS solution, made in India, that can be used to protect military bases, military forces and borders against the threat of drones. Sentrycs adaptive protocol analytics-based counterdrone technology detects, identifies, tracks, and mitigates drone threats in any environment or landscape. India is a very important market for us, and I am confident that together with industry leader like Mahindra we will create the best CUAS solution for India.”

The partnership seeks to address the increasing use of drones for military purposes and provide security for critical infrastructure and military installations.