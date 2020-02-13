Mahindra EPC Irrigation shares to be listed on NSE on Friday

Stocks

Mahindra EPC Irrigation on Thursday announced that the National Stock Exchange has approved its application for the listing of shares. The company, whose shares are listed on the BSE, has made an application for listing of equity shares on the NSE. The NSE has approved its application for listing and the date of listing would be February 14, 2020, the company said in a filing to the BSE. Shares of Mahindra EPC closed at ₹152.40, up 3.60 per cent.

