Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) announced today its plans to introduce a new electric four-wheeler called ‘e-ZEO’ on October 3, 2024. The vehicle, whose name stands for “Zero Emission Option,” aims to compete in the ICE-dominated sub-two-tonne small commercial vehicle (SCV) category.
The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were trading at ₹2,701.85 up by ₹3.75 or 0.14 per cent on the NSE today at 10.35 am.
MLMML, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and India’s leading electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, revealed the name on World EV Day. The e-ZEO will feature a high-voltage architecture, promising superior energy efficiency, higher range, and faster charging times.
Suman Mishra, MD & CEO of MLMML said, “Having led the charge in the last mile electric three-wheeler vehicle space, it gives us immense pleasure to reveal the brand name of our four-wheeler, ‘e-ZEO’, on World EV Day. This name resonates deeply with our purpose and aligns with global efforts to accelerate EV adoption, particularly in the sub-two-tonne category. Backed by the Mahindra trust, the ‘e-ZEO’ is poised to reshape urban logistics and drive prosperity for our customers.”
This launch marks MLMML’s expansion from its current offerings of electric three-wheelers into the four-wheeler commercial EV market. The move is part of Mahindra Group’s broader strategy to lead in ESG and enhance both rural prosperity and urban living.
