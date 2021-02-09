Mahindra launches new short-term fund

Mahindra Manulife Investment Management has launched ‘Short Term Fund,’ which will invest in debt instruments with one- and three-year outlook. The NFO closes on February 16 and will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase on February 25. The fund will invest 100 per cent in debt and money market securities and up to 10 per cent in units issued by REITs and InvITs.

It is suitable for investors looking for a balance of safety, liquidity and yield . It is also suitable for those seeking an alternative to traditional options that have the potential to deliver better risk-adjusted returns.

Rahul Pal, Head – Fixed Income, Mahindra Manulife MF, said the fund will look at deploying a dominant part of the portfolio in high-quality securities.