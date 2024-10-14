Mahindra Logistics Limited, a major integrated logistics solutions provider in India, unveiled a new brand identity today. The company introduced a new icon designed to represent progress, speed, and forward momentum.

This rebranding effort aims to unify all of the company’s business segments and emphasize its focus on delivering integrated supply chain solutions.

The shares of Mahindra Logistics Limited were trading at ₹499 down by ₹1.75 or 0.35 per cent on the NSE today at 10.30 am.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, CEO & MD of Mahindra Logistics, stated that the new identity reflects the company’s vision and celebrates its evolution. He emphasized the brand’s commitment to providing agile, technologically advanced, and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions.

The rebranding aligns with Mahindra Logistics’ strategy to enhance operational excellence and deliver value to stakeholders. The company serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries, including automobile, engineering, consumer goods, and e-commerce.

As part of the Mahindra Group, Mahindra Logistics operates on an “asset-light” business model, offering customized and technology-enabled solutions for supply chain management and enterprise mobility.