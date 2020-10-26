Mahindra Manulife launches focused fund NFO

Mahindra Manulife Mutual fund has launched ‘Focused Equity Yojana,’ an open-ended equity scheme, that will invest in maximum 30 stocks across market capitalisation. The scheme is suitable for investors with medium and long term capital appreciation with relatively better risk-adjusted return potential. The New Fund Offer will close on November 9.

Ashutosh Bishnoi, Managing Director, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management, said Indian economy and the equity markets are poised for a strong recovery, as the economy unlocks and corporate performance improves.

Own mix of m-caps

The focused funds have the advantage to define their own market cap mix and has the flexibility to find opportunities across equity segment, he said.

As per SEBI guidelines, a focused fund can invest in a maximum of 30 stocks unlike other equity MFs which typically hold 50-100 stocks. Some focused mutual funds also state their objective to focus on the large-cap or mid-cap stocks. Other funds do not specify any such category focus and follow a bottom-up stock selection investment strategy.

The objective of focused funds is to deliver high returns by investing in a limited number of quality companies with growth potential.

Though the objective of MFs is to provide optimal diversification, he said beyond a limit, diversification becomes pointless and may lead to lower returns. The entire strategy of focused funds is to hit the bull’s eye with the right stocks selection and try to earn a high return.