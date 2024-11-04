Indian automotive giant Mahindra & Mahindra announced today its plans to unveil two new electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE (pronounced be) 6e, at the Unlimit India World Premiere event in Chennai on November 26, 2024.

The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited were trading at ₹2,820.95 up by ₹3.30 or 0.12 per cent on the NSE today at 11.11 am.

The vehicles will be built on the company’s new Electric Origin INGLO architecture, which Mahindra claims is designed with “an Indian heart and a global outlook.” The XEV 9e is positioned as a luxury electric SUV, while the BE 6e is being marketed as a performance-focused vehicle.

According to the company’s stock exchange filing, both models will feature the INGLO platform, which promises class-leading safety standards, high performance, and efficient range. The architecture is said to deliver what Mahindra calls a “multi-sensory driving experience.”

The launch represents a significant step in Mahindra’s electric vehicle strategy, as the company seeks to expand its footprint in the growing electric vehicle market while competing with both domestic and international manufacturers.