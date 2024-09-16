Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. launched its new light commercial vehicle (LCV), the Veero, today, with prices starting at ₹7.99 lakh. The vehicle, built on Mahindra’s new Urban Prosper Platform (UPP), is designed to redefine the LCV segment under 3.5 tons.

The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were trading at ₹2,774.90 up by ₹35.80 or 1.31 per cent on the NSE today at 12.15 pm.

The Veero offers multiple fuel options including diesel and CNG, with an electric variant planned for the future. It boasts a best-in-class payload capacity of 1,600 kg and claims superior fuel efficiency with 18.4 km/l for diesel and 19.2 km/kg for CNG variants.

Veejay Nakra, President of Mahindra’s Automotive Division said, “The Mahindra Veero will further strengthen our leadership in the LCV <3.5 t segment. Built to help customers maximise earnings, it offers best-in-class payload, exemplary mileage, and superior maneuverability.”

“With multiple segment-first technology and features, the vehicle ensures a premium cabin experience, unmatched safety, exceptional performance, and capability. The Mahindra Veero is designed to be a category disrupter ahead of all other offerings in this segment, truly living up to the promise of being ‘Soch Se Aage’.”

Mahindra has invested ₹900 crores in the development of the UPP, which is designed to support payloads from 1 to 2+ tons and multiple powertrain options. The platform adheres to AIS096 compliance crash safety standards, emphasizing Mahindra’s focus on safety.

The Veero is available in multiple variants with different deck types and cargo lengths, catering to diverse business needs. Mahindra aims to capture a larger market share in the competitive LCV segment with this new offering.