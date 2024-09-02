Maithan Ferrous Private Limited (MFPL), a subsidiary of a larger company, has switched on its two 16.5 MVA Submerged Arc Furnaces at its newly established Ferro Alloy Plant in Bankura, West Bengal. The furnace activation occurred yesterday marking a significant step towards operational readiness.
The shares of Maithan Alloys Limited closed at ₹1,149, down by ₹1.00 or 0.09 per cent, on the BSE today.
The production at the new plant is set to begin next week, with plans to gradually increase output throughout September 2024. This development is part of MFPL’s expansion strategy to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in the ferroalloy sector.
Further updates on the scaling-up of production and other operational milestones are expected as the plant progresses towards full capacity.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.