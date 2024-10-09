Mamaearth, a leading Indian personal care brand, has partnered with e-commerce platform Meesho to expand its reach into Tier 3 and smaller markets. The collaboration, announced today, aims to double Mamaearth’s Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) on Meesho to 100 crore in the next 12 months.

The shares of Honasa Consumer Limited were trading at ₹435.85 down by ₹8.05 or 1.81 per cent on the NSE today at 1.15 pm.

The brand has already achieved an ARR of 50 crore GMV on Meesho and experienced a fivefold growth during Meesho’s recent sale period. Mamaearth’s products have gained traction in remote areas such as Belgaum, Kashipur, Bokaro, Sivakasi, and Kushinagar.

During Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale, Mamaearth saw a 226% increase in orders, with popular products including Rice Face Wash and Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Cream.

Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer Limited, stated that the partnership would help meet the growing demand for quality personal care products in smaller markets. This move aligns with Mamaearth’s strategy to explore untapped markets and drive revenue growth from regional areas.

