Personal care brand Mamaearth has announced that its products will be available in the countrywide Canteen Stores Department (CSD) network under the Ministry of Defence. The move marks a significant offline expansion for the brand.

The shares of Honasa Consumer Limited were trading at ₹471.20, down by ₹8.50 or 1.77 per cent, on the NSE at 10.20 am.

Varun Alagh, CEO and co-founder of Honasa Consumer Limited, said the brand has a presence in every State where CSD operates. It reports strong consumer demand and positive feedback since entering the CSD channel.

The brand can now target the defence community market segment.

Mamaearth, co-founded by Ghazal and Varun Alagh six years ago, retails its portfolio of 200 products through e-commerce platforms and over 40,000 points of sale across India.