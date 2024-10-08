The shares of Honasa Consumer Limited were trading at ₹430 down by ₹1.90 or 0.44 per cent on the NSE today at 11.30 am.

Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent company of popular personal care brand Mamaearth, has been fined ₹50,000 by the Office of the Assistant Controller Legal Metrology in Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The company disclosed this information in a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited yesterday.

The fine was imposed on both the company and its nominated Director/Executive for violating sections of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. Specifically, the company failed to calculate the unit sale price on its product to the correct decimal place as prescribed by the rules.

Honasa Consumer received the compounding order via email on October 7, 2024. The company stated that apart from the monetary penalty, there is no other impact on its financial operations.