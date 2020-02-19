Stocks

Company news: Man Industries (India) receives export order worth ₹300 crore

Man Industries (India)  has received a new export order of approximately ₹300 crore from MENA region. With this the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at about ₹1,600 crore, the company said in a release to the stock exchanges. Shares of Man Industries climbed 2.83 per cent at ₹56.35 on the BSE.

Published on February 19, 2020
