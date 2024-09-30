Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (MCMIL) has won a significant contract worth ₹200 crore (USD 24 million) with a leading European client. The deal, announced on September 30, 2024, involves supplying 20,000 metric tonnes of premium pre-painted steel coils, Alu Zinc coated steel coils, and galvanized steel products over the next 12 months.
The shares of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (MCMIL) were trading at ₹69.64 up by ₹3.31 or 4.99 per cent on the NSE today at 11 am.
This contract marks a major milestone in MCMIL’s global expansion strategy, particularly in the European market. The agreement has the potential to become a recurring order, providing a steady revenue stream for the company in the coming years.
MCMIL expects this deal to substantially boost its export revenue and enhance its position as a preferred supplier to top-tier European clients. The company plans to leverage its upcoming Continuous Galvanizing Line (CGL) upgrades, scheduled for completion in Q4-FY2025, to meet the increased demand.
Karan Agrawal, Whole Time Director of MCMIL, expressed confidence that the increasing export orders, combined with a shift toward higher-margin products, will drive EBITDA margin growth and improve the company’s return on equity and capital employed.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.