Manoj Shenoy appointed new CEO of IIFL Asset

IIFL Asset Management has appointed Manoj Shenoy as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He joined the IIFL Wealth group last April as Executive Director, following its acquisition of L&T Capital Markets, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings.

Shenoy has close to three decades of experience in the financial services industry. He also had a stint as CEO of EFG Wealth Management India, a subsidiary of ETG Bank, and was also Executive Director at Anand Rathi Financial Services.

Karan Bhagat, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth Management, said the appointment of Shenoy will further strengthen IIFL position in the asset management industry.