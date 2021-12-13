MapmyIndia IPO subscribed 154.71 times

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The initial public offering of CE Info Systems Ltd (MapmyIndia) was subscribed 154.71 times on the last day of the issue opening thanks to a strong response from non-institutional investors (HNIs) and Qualified Investor Buyers (QIBs).
The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 424.69 times while the Qualified Investor Buyer portion received bids for 196.36 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 15.20 times.
The company, which powers Apple maps, received bids for around 109 crore (1,08,98,95,450) shares, as against 70.44 lakh shares on offer.
The company had fixed the price band for its IPO at ₹1,000-1,033. The issue closed today. The minimum bid quantity was 14 shares.
The ₹1,040-crore IPO was purely an offer for sale of one crore equity shares by promoter Rashmi Verma (42.51 lakh shares) and selling shareholders Qualcomm (27.01 lakh shares) and Zenrin Co Ltd (13.70 lakh shares).
CE Info Systems that operates popular site MapmyIndia.com last week raised ₹311.88 crore from 34 anchor investors. The company in consultation with merchant bankers has decided to allot 30.19 lakh shares to anchor investors at ₹1,033 a share.
Among the marquee investors are global funds such as Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Global, Morgan Stanley, University of Notre Dame DU LAC, Volrado Venture, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc, Theleme India Master Fund, Pinebridge Global Funds and Alchemy Leaders. Besides, domestic majors such as SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Trustee Company, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Tata Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, IDFC MF, and Edelweiss Trusteeship have also participated in the anchor book.
C.E. Info Systems Limited (MapmyIndia) is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (“MaaS”), software as a service (“SaaS”) and platform as a service (“PaaS”). It is one of the leading providers of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.
The mapping tech company has over 2,000 customers across map-as-a-service, software-as-a-service (SaaS), IoT solutions and application programming interface (API).
The 26-year-old mapping tech company MapmyIndia has been powering some of the leading companies in India and globally including Apple, Uber, Amazon, BMW, Honda, Toyota, Mercedes, Ola, Yulu, Flipkart, Ola, Amazon, HDFC bank, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Umang App, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), State governments and many more. The company’s repository of mapping data of the Indian landscape covers 6.3 million road kilometres, 7,933 towns and cities, 6,37,472 villages, 17.79 million places across categories.
The company is profitable. It’s cash flow from operations grew 152.6 per cent between FY20 and FY21 reaching ₹98.5 crore, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...