Marico Ltd, a leading FMCG company in India, launched its latest product, Saffola Masala Millets today. The new offering is available in two flavours, Masala Delight and Tomato Delight, and is part of Marico’s strategy to expand its millet-based portfolio under the Saffola brand.

Marico shares were trading at ₹643.20 down by ₹7.75 or 1.19 per cent on the NSE today at 2 pm.

Saffola Masala Millets are designed to provide consumers a nutritious and flavourful healthy food choice. Priced at ₹20 for a 35g pack, the product aims to be an affordable and accessible option for a range of consumers. It is available at leading retail chains, including Reliance and DMart stores.

Vaibhav Bhanchawat, COO of Marico’s India & Foods Business said, “Building on our Oats No. #1 legacy, we are committed to providing ‘better for you’ taste-forward products, that fit seamlessly into the busy lives of new-age consumers. Saffola Masala Millets is a step towards embracing the nutritious grain, with a modern twist of delicious Indian flavours. Our goal is to make wholesome food options accessible and affordable for everyone. This launch is a part of our broader strategy to expand our millet-based offerings to support the increasing consumer shift towards healthier eating habits. The objective was to create a product that marries the nutritional benefits of millets with the appeal of masala flavours. With Marico Information classification: Official Saffola Masala Millets, we aim to pave the way for millets to become a staple in Indian households.”