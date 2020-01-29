Stocks

Company news: Marico

| Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

Marico’s plant situated at Sanand II Industrial Estate, GIDC, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has successfully commenced commercial production on Tuesday. This is the first plant of the company in Gujarat which is now operational. The company will manufacture personal care products from the unit. Shares of Marico closed at ₹344.45, up 1.8 per cent on the BSE.

