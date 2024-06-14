Shares of Marine Electricals have hit a 52-week high on the NSE of ₹145 after the receipt of contracts worth ₹8.02 crore from Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd.
The order from Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited pertains to the supply of a navigation and communication system panel. The delivery will be over a period of 12 months.
The work order from Schneider Electric India pertains to the installation of LT Panel, and the delivery will be over a period of 3 months.
The stock rose 2.56 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹143.68 as of 12.13 pm.
