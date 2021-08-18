Market at new peak: M-cap of BSE-listed cos at record high of over ₹242 lakh cr

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its all-time high of ₹2,42,08,041.64 crore on Wednesday, helped by a rally in the equity market where the benchmark index scaled the 56,000-mark for the first time.

During the morning trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 312.44 points to its lifetime high of 56,104.71, continuing its winning run for the fifth session in a row.

Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies also reached its record high of Rs ₹2,42,08,041.64 crore.

In the previous session, the Sensex settled 209.69 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 55,792.27.

In five days, investors' wealth have also jumped by ₹5,33,192.73 crore.