Market at record high: Sensex rallies over 390 pts; Nifty above 13,000

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 390 points on Tuesday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, Maruti, ONGC and Axis Bank amid positive cues from global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows.

After touching a lifetime intra-day high of 44,487.65, the 30-share BSE index was trading 395.41 points or 0902 per cent higher at 44,472.56 in the morning session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty touched the 13,000 mark for the first time ever as it rose 112.20 points or 0.87 per cent to 13,038.65.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 1.60 per cent, followed by Maruti, ONGC, Axis Bank, L&T, Titan, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,738.44 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Bourses in the US ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.85 per cent higher at $46.45 per barrel.