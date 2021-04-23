Market dips for third week

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The second wave of Covid has left the stock markets gasping, stopping their continuous nine-month rise. As of today’s close, key indices Sensex and Nifty have ended lower for the third consecutive week. This is the longest weekly streak of decline in eleven months.
Sensex, which closed at 47,878, is now down 8.83 per cent from the all-time high of 52,516 it hit in February. The Nifty, which closed at 14,341, is now down 7 per cent from its peak of 15,431.
Between March 2020 and February, Sensex and Nifty had gained 100 per cent from the lows they hit during the first wave of Covid. Hence, a correction was expected, experts told BusinessLine. While Covid has hit the sentiment in the short run, the election results of the five States on May 2 will decide the next big move for the markets, experts said.
“Markets had become excessively overvalued, with Nifty at 15,400, so this correction — whether induced by US bond yield or Covid second wave or both — was much needed. However the liquidity story still holds, so as the cases subside, I don’t rule out another test of 15,400 on the Nifty if not higher, led by banks and consumer discretionary stocks,” said Rahul Arora, CEO, Institutional Equities, Nirmal Bang.
Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers this week on the back of weakness in the rupee, which remained above the 75 mark against the dollar. In April, FPIs sold stocks worth ₹7,583 crore in the cash segment, but were . net buyers of ₹1,144 crore in the stock futures segment, indicating they expected an upside in the near term.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...