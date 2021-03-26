Market extends rally, Sensex up 791 pts, Nifty above 14,500

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Benchmark indices extended the early gains on Friday afternoon owing to positive global cues and a sharp recovery in metal stocks.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was nearing the day’s high of 49,234.66 and was ruling at 49,231.81, up 791.69 points or 1.63 per cent. It had hit an intra-day low of 48,699.91.The Nifty 50 was also near the day’s high of 14,572.90 at 14,567.65, up 242.75 points or 1.69 per cent.
The BSE Sensex had opened at 48,969.25 while Nifty 50 had opened at 14,506.30.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research, said, the market opened on a positive note, tracking global markets. The US market closed positively due to technology stocks. Asian markets too showed positive sentiment on the back of economic growth and better vaccine reach in recent times.
Only powergrid was trading in the red on the 30-pack Sensex as well as the 50-pack Nifty 50.
The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of multi-billion dollar salt-to-software conglomerate, Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, by setting aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decision to re-instate minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji group's scion, Cyrus Mistry, as its chairman. This has positively impacted the stocks of Tata Group.
Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 along with Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever. Tata Steel, the top gainer was up 5.37 per cent.
Among the sectoral indices, all indices were in the green. Metal stocks witnessed a sharp recovery with Nifty Metal up by 3.26 per cent. Auto and FMCG stocks also erased the previous day's losses. The Nifty Auto was up 1.92 per cent and the Nifty FMCG 1.95 per cent. All broader indices too were in the green.
Midcap and Smallcap stocks also overcame the selling pressure. The Nifty Midcap 50 was up 2.31 while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.01 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.61 while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.14 per cent. As the market turned positive, the volatility index was down 6.25 per cent to 21.28.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...