Market gives thumbs up to Godrej Consumer

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Shares of India’s Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. zoomed 25 per cent on Wednesday, after the company has appointed Sudhir Sitapati, former Executive Director of Hindustan Unilever. While appointing Sitapati as MD and CEO, the company said, Nisaba Godrej, currently the Chairperson and Managing Director of the company, will continue to serve as Executive Chairperson.
The stock jumped to day’s high of ₹894.90 on the BSE and closed a tad lower at ₹874.80, up 22.19 per cent, over the previous day's close. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever shares slipped 3 per cent at ₹2,329.05.
Motilal Oswal Financial said that it views Sudhir Sitapati’s appointment as MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer as a potentially transformative event in the fortunes of the company.
“Sitapati comes with impressive experience in heading Hindustan Unilever’s F&R business and as part of the senior management team in the detergents business, which have done very well under his tenure and where marketing campaigns in both segments have had a high value impact”.
According to Emkay Global, the stock's recent under-performance and hiring of Sudhir Sitapati as CEO may increase optimism and drive near-term upsides. “We await more visible improvement in growth,” Emkay Global, which retained Hold rating with a target price of ₹780, said.
The stock has underperformed the sector by a wide margin with a return of about 22 per cent in the last three years as against the sector average return of 41 per cent.
His appointment as MD and CEO for five years, as well has his relative young age (mid-40s), gives him adequate time to formulate and implement strategic changes, Motilal Oswal added.
For ICICI Securities, appointment of Sudhir Sitapati as MD & CEO (effective October 18, 2021) is a likely a re-rating event.
According to ICICI Securities, its Q4-FY21 performance was impressive with 24 per cent domestic revenue growth in January-February 21, continued profitable recovery in Africa while Indonesia stabilised. Post result, it upgraded the stock from Add to Buy with a target price of ₹850.
The company on Tuesday also reported a strong set of quarterly numbers. The company's consolidated net profit jumped to ₹366 crore in the quarter ended March, 31, as against ₹230 crore in the year-ago period. The company said its consolidated total income was up 27 per cent to ₹2,747 crore (₹2,203 crore).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...