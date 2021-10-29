Market likely to remain under pressure

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Indian stock markets are expected open on a negative-to-flat note on Friday, which will see the beginning of new derivative series on the NSE. According to analysts, besides rich valuations, the Reserve Bank of India's plans to drain liquidity also impacting sentiment.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities, said: "Expiry Day witnessed all-round profit booking ranging from retail facing lenders to FMCG and across Metal names. Amidst all the ongoing excitement around the Primary Market Offerings , the Bulls had nothing going right for them as sectoral indices ended in the red. Both the benchmark indices fell 2 per cent in late afternoon trade on inflationary pressures and their likely impact on demand. Cement stocks however was a notable exception on Thursday."
Analysts said, FPIs not only selling in the cash segment but added more bearish positions on Nifty futures, signalling that the worse might not have been over.
With retail investors shifting to IPO market and domestic institutional investors unwilling to commit huge sum, there is no resistance to the selling by foreign investors, added analysts.
The SGX Nifty at 17,904 signals a flat opening for Nifty futures, which on Thursday closed at 17,913. Asia-Pacific stocks are down at open on Thursday even as the US stocks closed sharply higher.
Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99, "Markets have been volatile and after Thursday's move, we might see a further down move. Investors are advised to be cautious also considering the results season."
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said: After a long time, the Nifty closed below 20-day SMA which is broadly negative for the market. For day traders, the short-term trend is weak as the market is in a temporary oversold situation but a quick pullback rally cannot be ruled out.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...