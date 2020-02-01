9.50 am

The Sensex after opening lower by 200 points, recovered most of its losses.

As of now, The Sensitive index was quoted lower by 70.99 points at 40,652.50

9.20 am

Opening Bell

Stock market indices slumped tracking global weakness led by losses in heavyweights such as Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Reliance, HeroMotoCorp as they fell between 1 per cent and 3 per cent. Investors hope for some favourable proposals from the Union Budget that could alter the weak market sentiment.

Global markets extended losses as China took more drastic steps to combat the coronavirus.

The 30-share BSE index opened marginally higher by 30 points and immediately fell 235 points in the first few minutes of trade. At present, the Sensex was quoted at 40,592.16, down by 131 points

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty lost 51.40 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 11,910.70.

9 am

The Union Budget, to be presented on February 1, is an event that is more hope and hype than it ought to be. Budgets ought not to be a method to tinker fiscal policy with, but they often do.

There are lots of expectations that this year’s Budget will have lots of measures to boost a flagging economy. With tax revenues being lower than expected, there is little fiscal room to indulge in a lot of giveaways.

8.55 am

About 25 companies will declare their quarterly results for the period ended December 2019 on Saturday. Among these are Amara Raja Batteries, BLS International, Chambal Fertilizers, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, IndBank Merchant Banking, Karur Vysya Bank, Kopran, Krebs Biochemicals, Lumax Industries, Mahidra Holidays & Resorts, Poly Medicure, Relaxo Footwears, Sarda Energy, Seshasayee Paper, Sobha, Thyrocare Technologies and Zen Technologies.