9.50 am

Rupee up in early trade

The Indian rupee rose in the early trade. It opened higher by 13 paise at 70.77 against the dollar.

At 9.50 am, the domestic currency was quoted at 70.75 against the dollar

It ended on Wednesday at 70.90.

Source: BSE website

9.40 am

9.35 am

9.30 am

Opening Bell

Markets continued their bull run on, with benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty going up further in the opening trading session today.

An upbeat quarterly earnings reports from corporates helped boost investor sentiment, with PSU banks leading the gains.

The BSE Sensex gained 237.60 points to 40,289.47, while the Nifty was up 68 points to 11.912.65.

Heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, United Bank of India, SBI, JK Tyre, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, M&M, JSW Steel and Hindalco, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Eicher Motors.

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by PSU bank, IT, metal, energy and FMCG.

Fed rate cut

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year to help sustain US growth.

The Fed lowered its policy rate to 1.50%-1.75%, but dropped a previous reference in its statement to “act as appropriate” to sustain the economic expansion

9.20 am

Near-term outlook stays positive above 11,800 levels

9.10 am

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year to help sustain US growth despite a slowdown in other parts of the world, but signalled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

9.05 am

Asian shares rose on Thursday and U.S. stock futures edged higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected to keep economic expansion on track.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.41%, but Australian shares fell 0.24%.

U.S. Treasury yields extended declines in Asia after the rate cut, but further declines may be limited as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled additional rate cuts are unlikely because there are several areas of strength in the U.S. economy.

U.S. stock futures nudged 0.07% higher on Thursday in Asia after the S&P 500 rose 0.33% to close at a record high on Wednesday for the second time in three trading sessions.

The Fed lowered its policy rate to 1.50%-1.75%, but dropped a previous reference in its statement to “act as appropriate” to sustain the economic expansion

9.00 am

Broker's call

CSEC Research:

Stocks to watch on positive side:

Tata motors, the rerating in the stock likely on account of good results, M&M, sharp improvement in volumes owing to festive demand warrants attention.

Stocks to watch on negative side:

HDFC bank, Kotak bank, the streched valuations likely to cap the upside in these counters, profit booking expected at current & higher levels.

9.00 am

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of GE T&D India at current levels. Following a sharp fall in late July, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹124 in early August this year...

8.50 am

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading

660 • Infosys