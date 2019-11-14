Live Market Live: Sensex slips in early trade

BL Internet Desk
10.05 am

Why CPI inflation will remain high for the rest of the fiscal?

The RBI may choose to pause and not cut rates in the upcoming policy, despite growth concerns.

Pricier foods push retail inflation to 16-month high

Core inflation in October 2019 is the lowest in the present CPI series

Moody blues for Indian economy

Ratings agencies Moody’s has revised its sovereign outlook downwards. Whatever its metrics, the fact is that the Indian economy is in a bad place

9.50 am

Opening Bell

Stock market indices opened flat and fell marginally as market players were a little cautious even as the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation in October came in at sixteen months high of 4.62 per cent on higher food prices.

Also, with the factory output for September contracted, investors were sitting on the sidelines without making any fresh  commitments.

In the midst of this, a RBI survey has sharply cut the forecast of real private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) growth, reflecting lower household demand.

The BSE benchmark Sensex was quoted lower by 42.52 points  at 40,073.54.

The NSE Nifty was down 24.20 points to 11,816.25.

 

 

Factory output contracts 4.3 per cent in September to 7-year low

Negative growth in all three segments of manufacturing, mining and power generation

RBI sees sharp fall in consumption

The economic slowdown seems to have gripped households, too, as the number of consumers who think they will spend less on goods and services has gone ...

9.45 am

Broker's call

ICICI SECURITIES

Derivatives Strategy

Recommendation

 

Long TCS November Future at Rs 2160-2165 and short Nifty November Future at Rs 11910-11920

Current Price Ratio (Nifty/TCS): 5.51

Target: 5.06

Stop loss: 5.76

Time Frame: Till November expiry

Rationale

TCS has exhibited continuous outperformance over the market in the last couple of months and witnessed buying support at every decline. Despite in line quarterly results, the stock was able to bounce sharply from its October lows and moved up to life-time highs within a month, outperforming the Nifty.

 

9.35 am

MedPlus to launch Rs 700 crore IPO soon

Pharmacy retailer, MedPlus, is planning to come up with an Initial Public Offer (IPO) soon. Likely to close the year with a net profit of Rs 50 crore.

9.30 am

NIFTY AUTO INDEX

Nifty Auto

 

9.25 am

 

9.20 am

 

9.10 am

Indian Hotels Company (₹155.8)

 

The stock of Indian Hotels Company jumped 6.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, breaching an immediate resistance at ₹153. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels.

Indian Hotels shares rally over 6% on Q2 net profit

Shares of Indian Hotels Company on Wednesday climbed over 6 per cent after it reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.30 crore for the second ...

Indian Hotels eyes ₹200 cr from property sales this fiscal; to buy stressed assets under GIC platform

Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) is planning to sell assets worth ₹200 crore this fiscal to fund its expansion plan in core areas. Last ...

9.05 am

1.76 lakh small investors acquired IRCTC shares in IPO

 

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has disclosed its pre-listing shareholding pattern (dated October 11). The stock was listed on October 14.

While the promoter holding stands at 87.40 per cent, the public controls 12.60 per cent.

9 am

Stocks in cautious ranges ahead of China data, trade talk hopes fade

 

Asian stocks clung to tight ranges on Thursday as investors awaited key Chinese data for clues on how much the 16-month trade war between Beijing and Washington has hit growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Japan's Nikkei shed 0.61 per cent. File Photo   -  Bloomberg

 

Published on November 14, 2019