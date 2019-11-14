10.05 am

The RBI may choose to pause and not cut rates in the upcoming policy, despite growth concerns.

Core inflation in October 2019 is the lowest in the present CPI series

Ratings agencies Moody’s has revised its sovereign outlook downwards. Whatever its metrics, the fact is that the Indian economy is in a bad place

9.50 am

Opening Bell

Stock market indices opened flat and fell marginally as market players were a little cautious even as the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation in October came in at sixteen months high of 4.62 per cent on higher food prices.

Also, with the factory output for September contracted, investors were sitting on the sidelines without making any fresh commitments.

In the midst of this, a RBI survey has sharply cut the forecast of real private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) growth, reflecting lower household demand.

The BSE benchmark Sensex was quoted lower by 42.52 points at 40,073.54.

The NSE Nifty was down 24.20 points to 11,816.25.

Factory output contracts 4.3 per cent in September to 7-year low Negative growth in all three segments of manufacturing, mining and power generation

Pricier foods push retail inflation to 16-month high Core inflation in October 2019 is the lowest in the present CPI series

RBI sees sharp fall in consumption The economic slowdown seems to have gripped households, too, as the number of consumers who think they will spend less on goods and services has gone ...

9.45 am

Broker's call

ICICI SECURITIES

Derivatives Strategy

Recommendation

Long TCS November Future at Rs 2160-2165 and short Nifty November Future at Rs 11910-11920

Current Price Ratio (Nifty/TCS): 5.51

Target: 5.06

Stop loss: 5.76

Time Frame: Till November expiry

Rationale

TCS has exhibited continuous outperformance over the market in the last couple of months and witnessed buying support at every decline. Despite in line quarterly results, the stock was able to bounce sharply from its October lows and moved up to life-time highs within a month, outperforming the Nifty.

9.35 am

Pharmacy retailer, MedPlus, is planning to come up with an Initial Public Offer (IPO) soon. Likely to close the year with a net profit of Rs 50 crore.

9.30 am

NIFTY AUTO INDEX

9.25 am

9.20 am

9.10 am

The stock of Indian Hotels Company jumped 6.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, breaching an immediate resistance at ₹153. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company on Wednesday climbed over 6 per cent after it reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.30 crore for the second ...

Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) is planning to sell assets worth ₹200 crore this fiscal to fund its expansion plan in core areas. Last ...

9.05 am

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has disclosed its pre-listing shareholding pattern (dated October 11). The stock was listed on October 14.

While the promoter holding stands at 87.40 per cent, the public controls 12.60 per cent.

Shares of IRCTC made a stellar debut at the stock exchanges on Monday following its highly successful IPO.While on the NSE, it opened at Rs 626, on ...

IRTC is set to pay nearly Rs 1.62 lakh as compensation to its customers for three hour delay

Shareholding patterns are crucial when making investment decisions

9 am

Asian stocks clung to tight ranges on Thursday as investors awaited key Chinese data for clues on how much the 16-month trade war between Beijing and Washington has hit growth in the world's second-largest economy.

