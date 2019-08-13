10.45 am

The country’s gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit (CAD), increased by 35.5 per cent to USD 11.45 billion (about ₹80,000 crore) during April-June quarter of the current fiscal, according to commerce ministry data.

10.40 am

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 128 125 134 137 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹134 levels

10.30 am

Early Session

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped nearly 150 points in early trade on Tuesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and ITC, amid weak global cues.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), however, capped the losses on the index by rallying over 8 per cent.

The 30-share index was trading 56.06 points or 0.15 per cent down at 37,525.96 at 1030 hours; and the broader Nifty fell 21.45 points or 0.19 per cent to 11,088.90.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share index settled 254.55 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 37,581.91. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 77.20 points or 0.70 per cent to 11,109.65.

Financial markets were closed on Monday on account of Bakri Id.

Top losers in the Sensex pack during early trade included NTPC, Bharti Airtel, M&M, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Tech Mhaindra, Infosys, PowerGrid, L&T and ITC, cracking up to 4.45 per cent.

On the other hand, RIL rallied to become the biggest gainer, after Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced plans to sell stakes in the firm’s oil and chemicals business to Saudi oil giant Aramco and in fuel retail network to BP plc for Rs 1.15 lakh crore, and said its telecom unit Jio will begin offering fibre-based broadband services from next month.

10.25 am

As everyone cheered the 35-basis point repo rate cut in last week’s monetary policy meeting, were you wondering why such cuts never seem to trickle down to you?

10.20 am

Nifty Next 50 Losers

10.20 am

Nifty Next 50 Gainers

10.15 am

10.10 am

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2225 2200 2265 2285 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,265 levels

10.05 am

Top Losers in Nifty 50

10 am

Top Gainers in Nifty 50

9.55 am

Reliance Industries soared the most in more than two years after billionaire Mukesh Ambani revealed a plan to sell a stake to Aramco as part of efforts to pare debt that piled after racking up $76 billion in capital expenditure in the last five years.

9.50 am

Kerala-based Catholic Syrian Bank has filed draft prospectus for initial public offer with markets regulator SEBI. Through the offer, the private sector lender is looking to raise fresh capital by issuing shares worth ₹30 crore apart from an offer for sale of 1.98 cr ore shares by existing shareholders.

9.45 am

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 285 280 297 304 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹285 levels

9.40 am

9.30 am

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 783 776 796 802 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹783 levels

9.25 am

11122 • Nifty 50 Futures: Buy if the contract bounces up from 11,075 levels

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11075 11025 11175 11225 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract bounces up from 11,075 levels

9.20 am

In recent days, crude oil prices have come under intense downward pressure. This is attributed to renewed concerns over global growth and demand. Escalating trade war between the US and China is also weighing on the energy market.

9.15 am

Opening Session

Stock market indices fell in the opening session. After opening higher at 37,755.16, the Sensex immediately fell to 37,441.80, down by 140.16 points from its previous close.

The NSE Nifty, which opened higher at 11,139.40, fell to 11,073.05, down by 36.50 points from its previous close.

Sectoral indices such as Auto, Banking, IT were seen trading lower by over 1 per cent in early trades.

9.05 am

The stock KEI Industries was on highlight last week and had jumped 16 per cent. This rally underpins the long-term uptrend of the stock. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy it at current levels. Since the stock took support at ₹248 in October 2018, it has been in an intermediate-term uptrend. But, after recording a new high at ₹532 in May this year, the stock was on a corrective medium-term downtrend until last week.

9 am

Asian shares slumped on Tuesday as fears about a drawn out Sino-U.S. trade war, protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina's peso currency drove investors to safe harbours like bonds, gold, and the Japanese yen.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1 per cent.

