9.55 am

₹728 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 728 722 740 746 Initiate fresh long positions at current levels as the stock has moderated to a strong support. Place stop-loss at ₹720

9.50 am

9.45 am

Advances/Declines on BSE

On the BSE, about 503 shares have advanced, 934 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.

BPCL, SBI, Vedanta, Hindalco, L&T, Tata Motors, UPL, Coal India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank are among major losers on the indices, while gainers are Yes Bank and Bharti Airtel.

9.40 am

9.35 am

Oil prices spiked on Wednesday morning, rising over 4.5 per cent at one point after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles against two airbases in Iraq used by US and coalition forces.

9.30 am

Asian shares and US treasury yields tumbled on Wednesday, while the yen, gold and oil shot higher after Iran fired rockets at Iraqi airbases hosting US military forces, stoking fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

9.25 am

Opening Bell

Stock market indices declined 0.75 per cent today taking cues from weak Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.2 per cent and Australian shares fell more than 1 per cent after Iran fired rockets at Iraqi airbases hosting US military forces, stoking fears of a wider conflict in West Asia

After opening lower at 40,574.83,the Sensex was quoted at 40,627.04, down by 242.43 points from its previous close.

The NSE Nifty was quoted at 11,975.70, down by 77.25 points from its previous close.

9.15 am

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank as the price action hints at resumption of the bull trend after undergoing a correction during the past couple of weeks.

9.10 am

Sensex down 295 points at preopen at 40,574.83