10.10 am

10.05 am

Hexaware Technologies: Interim risks, good long-term durable prospects

Hexaware Technologies, a mid-tier IT services firm, has been posting industry-leading revenue growth over the past 3-4 years. In the latest September quarter, however, the company’s revenue growth slowed

READ MORE

Hexaware buys US-based Mobiquity for $182 million in all-cash deal Its largest acquisition yet, will enable Hexaware to compete for large digital transformation projects Read More

Broker's Call: Hexaware Technologies (Buy) Reliance SecuritiesHexaware Technologies (Buy)CMP: ₹342.45Target: ₹385Hexaware Technologies (Hexaware) recorded an in-line revenue performance in ... Read More

10 am

9.50 am

9.40 am

Opening Session

Stock market indices fell in early trades taking cues from weak Asian peers amid Moody's ratings report on the outlook of economy. Asian stocks fell today as uncertainty still remained over whether the United States and China could end their damaging trade war.

Moody’s flagged domestic growth risks and cut its ratings outlook for the country, as well as some corporate companies and financial institutions.

The BSE benchmark Sensex was down by 45.16 points to 40,278.45. It ended on Friday at 40,323.61.

On the NSE, the Nifty was down by 24.80 points to 11,883.50. At pre-open session today, the Nifty dived to a low of 11,817.18, shedding 100 points. However, the index recouped most of its losses immediately after the market opened on the NSE.

Among the gainers were heavyweights such as YES Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, NTPC and Kotak Bank which rose between 0-50 per cent and 2.50 per cent, while losers were Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Asian Paints and Vedanta which lost between 0.50% and 2 per cent

9.35 am

9.35 am

Tata Steel: After a weak Q2, what lies ahead

Indian steel companies have had a bumpy ride over the past year. A weak demand globally, primarily due to the overhang of Brexit and trade tensions between the US and China, and persisting challenges in the domestic market impacted the performance of all steel companies. The story of Tata Steel is no different.

READ MORE

9.30 am

Oil prices fell on Monday on renewed caution over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China, with investors shrugging off comments over the weekend by US President Donald Trump that talks were going well.

READ MORE

9.25 am

Overseas investors remained net buyers in the domestic capital markets with an investment of over Rs 12,000 crore in the first week of November, as market sentiments improved following various economic reforms by the government

READ MORE

9.20 am

The outlook for the stock of ICICI Bank (₹488.5) remains positive. As long as it stays above ₹380, the long term bullish trend will remain intact. The stock finds an immediate support at ₹462.

READ MORE

Shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday jumped 2 per cent after the lender witnessed an improvement in asset quality for September 2019 quarter. The scrip ...

9.15 am

RBL Bank (₹323.9): Buy

Investors with a medium-term perspective and a contrarian view can buy the stock of RBL Bank at current levels.

READ MORE

9.05 am

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive, after declining through the first half of this year, started gaining traction in the month of August. The stock took support at an important level at ₹1,100, from where the positive trend resumed.

READ MORE

9 am

Asian shares reversed gains on Monday, the yen ticked higher and gold jumped as fresh violence broke out in Hong Kong, while uncertainty still remained over whether the United States and China could end their damaging trade war.

READ MORE