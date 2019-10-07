9.40 am

Reliance Securities

Led by dwindling headwinds on asset quality front and improving balance sheet, ICICI Bank is expected to deliver sustained improvement across operating metrics.

ToT highway project: ICICI Bank takes over ₹2,000 cr debt financing from Yes Bank YES Bank had underwritten the debt portion of ₹5,000 crore last August helping the Macquarie Group to achieve financial closure for the NHAI project. Read More

ICICI Bank lowers MCLR by 10 bps ICICI Bank, the second-largest private sector lender, has cut its lending rates by 0.10 per cent across all maturities, sources said on Wednesday. Read More

ICICI Bank targets 30% growth in retail loans in Karnataka this fiscal ICICI Bank plans to grow its retail loan disbursement by 30 per cent in Karnataka during 2019-20, according to Anup Bagchi, Executive Director of the ... Read More

Sensex, Nifty slip

Domestic stock market opened firm on Monday but gave up its gains immediately in the first 15 minutes of trade. The sentiment did'nt improve much despite the easing policy stance from the RBI, which had cut the repo rate 25 basis points.

However, Asian markets went up today after data showed the US unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years

After opening higher at 37,853.80, the Sensex gave up its gains and being traded at 37,607.09, down by 67 points from its previous close of 37,673.31.

On the other hand, the benchmark NSE index Nifty was down by 32.80 points at 11,141.95. The Nifty opened firm at 11,196.20 and touched a high of 11,198.05 in the first few minutes of trade.

TOP 5 STOCKS ON NSE

Asian shares edged higher on Monday after data showed the US unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

Foreign investors pull out ₹3,000 cr from equities in just three trading sessions of October

Foreign portfolio investors have offloaded equities worth around ₹3,000 crore in just three trading sessions of October amid fears of global recession and trade war.

The recent euphoria in the market after the announcement of corporate tax cuts seems to be waning, as the bellwether indices — the Sensex and the Nifty — tumbled almost 3 per cent last week.

