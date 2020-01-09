9.05 am

Sensex stocks

9 am

ICICI Securities

CMP: ₹401.6

Sobha Ltd is engaged in the construction and development of residential and commercial projects. The company is also engaged in contractual projects. Its residential projects include luxury and super luxury apartments, villas, row houses, plotted development and aspirational homes. Its divisions include Sobha Contracting and Sobha Manufacturing.

8.55 am

The World Bank on Wednesday lowered its growth estimate for India to 5 per cent for the current fiscal from the earlier projection of 6 per cent.

This is in line with the RBI’s and the government’s latest projection of 5 per cent growth rate for 2019-20. The multilateral agency has forecast global economic growth at 2.5 per cent in 2020.

8.50 am

The stock of HeidelbergCement India has been in a short-term uptrend since taking support at ₹174 in mid-December 2019. Triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index, the stock changed direction

