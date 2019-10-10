9.40 am

Cadila Healthcare Ltd on Wednesday said it has received the final approval from the US heath regulator (USFDA) to market generic cholesterol-lowering Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets

USFDA observations on contamination at a plant, and lack of near-term blockbuster products have taken a toll on the stock

9.35 am

9.30 am

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading in stocks such as HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, ONGC, Reliance Ind and Nifty 50 futures.

9.25 am

Global stocks recouped early losses as news reports raised hopes that the US and China would settle some economic disputes, but investors were kept on edge by an earlier report that trade talks due to begin on Thursday could be cut short.

9.15 am

Investors with a short-term perspective and contrarian view can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels

9.05 am

The asset under management of mutual fund industry was down 4 per cent last month at Rs 24.50 lakh crore against Rs 25.48 lakh crore logged in August largely due to outflow from liquid funds and inflow into equity funds dipping to four-month low.

9 am

Pre-Open session

The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 47.72 points at 38,130.23 and the Nifty, on the NSE, was down 32.80, at 11,280.50