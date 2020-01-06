10.40 am

A gauge of Asian shares was toppled from an 18-month top on Monday as heightened West Asia tensions sent investors scurrying for the safety of gold, which hit a near seven-year high while oil jumped to four-month peaks.

The United States detected a heightened state of alert by Iran's missile forces, as President Donald Trump warned the US would strike back, “perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” if Iran attacked any American person or target.

The stock of Tata Steel breached the resistance at ₹470 last week and hence the uptrend looks intact. The stock has closed in the green for four consecutive weeks and the price remains well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages, retaining its bullish outlook.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued their Indian rope trick in 2019. Even as the economy slowed and corporate earnings stuttered; the Sensex gained 15 per cent and the Nifty 50, 12 per cent. The mid- and small-cap indices, however, reflected the pain in the broader listed stock universe, ending the year with losses.

Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-month low on Monday as sell-off gripped the market on the first trading day of 2020 on fears of an impact to global economic growth from a flare up in tensions between the United States and Iran.

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex sank over 500 points in early trade on Monday as escalation in tensions in West Asia fuelled volatility in global equities.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 524 points or 1.27 per cent lower at 40,940.69. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty cracked 143.95 points or 1.18 per cent to 12,082.70.

SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 2.91 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Maruti, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

On the other hand, Titan, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were trading in the green.

Rupee down 25 paise early

The rupee continued its downward journey and fell by 25 paise to 72.05 against the US currency on Monday due to a spike in crude oil prices. The domestic currency fell tracking weak Indian equities amid escalating tensions in the strategic Gulf region.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 72.03, then lost further ground to touch a low of 72.09 against the American currency. It ended on Friday at 71.80 against the dollar.

Opening Bell

Stock market indices plunged nearly 1 per cent today taking cues from weak Asian markets. Equity indices across Asia including Topix, Nikkei, Hang Seng and Shanghai are down now by 1-2 per cent.

The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 453.16 points to 41,011.45, while the Nifty too lost 153.05 points to 12,073.60.

Nikkei fell over 2 per cent and Hang Seng and Kospi also traded weak that triggered sell-off in Indian equities and the rupee.

The domestic currency breached 72 levels and touched a low of 72.09 today amid strengthening of dollar against other global currencies.

Stock market indices were down marginally at pre-open session taking cues from weak Asian markets.

The BSE benchmark Sensex has shed 86.27 points at 41,378.34, while the Nifty lost 55.55 points to 12,226.65.