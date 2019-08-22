9.40 am
Are P-Notes staging a comeback?
On Wednesday, markets regulator SEBI said: “...requirements for issuance and subscription of offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) have been rationalised.” Legal experts expressed surprise at the move to rationalise ODI norms as the instruments are no longer widely used. This can only mean that SEBI was in favour of their revival in a controlled manner, experts said. Click here to read more on the SEBI's move on ODI norms
9.25 am
Stocks in focus
Shares of Lactose (India) are likely to remain in focus, as the company has re-paid the entire loan amount of ₹43 crore obtained from Piramal Housing and Capital Finance. The company took ₹41 crore as term loan facility and ₹2 crore as working capital facility. The term loan facility agreement was signed in 2017 while the working capital facility agreement was entered into in March 20. Shareholders and analysts of Lactose will closely monitor further developments.
Shares of Swelect Energy Systems will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. The company is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every two held (1:2). The board of directors had fixed August 23 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive the bonus shares. The company said the bonus shares will be credited or dispatched to the shareholders on or before September 5. In 2009, Swelect Energy had issued one bonus share for each share held (1:1).
The board of directors of Gillette India is scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider and approve audited financial results and statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2019 and to consider recommendation of dividend (if any). The board of Supreme Infrastructure India will also meet on Thursday to approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. Shareholders of these companies will closely analyse the performance charts.
9.15 am
Opening bell
The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 27.21 points higher at 37,087.58 against the previous close of 37,060.37. Briefly after, the index slipped into negative, trading lower by 90 points. The 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 15.70 points lower at 10,903 against the previous close of 10,918.70.
Day Trading Guide
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2226 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2210
2195
2240
2255
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹2,240 levels
₹799 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
792
785
807
814
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹792 levels
₹241 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
238
235
244
247
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹244 levels
₹121 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
118
115
124
127
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rebounds from ₹118 levels
₹1270 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1255
1240
1285
1300
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,285 levels
₹277 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
274
269
281
286
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹281 levels
₹2185 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2165
2145
2205
2225
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,165 levels
10932 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10870
10830
10980
11030
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract manages to rally above 10,980 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Today's Pick
We recommend a buy n in the stock of Den Networks at the current levels of Rs 81.4. Since finding support at ₹45.5 in early June this year, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. Also, the short-term trend is up.
With a minor pause at current levels, the stock has potential to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹85 and ₹87 in the ensuing trading sessions. Read our stock recommendation and stock activity of Den Networks here