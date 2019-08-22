9.40 am

Are P-Notes staging a comeback?

On Wednesday, markets regulator SEBI said: “...requirements for issuance and subscription of offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) have been rationalised.” Legal experts expressed surprise at the move to rationalise ODI norms as the instruments are no longer widely used. This can only mean that SEBI was in favour of their revival in a controlled manner, experts said. Click here to read more on the SEBI's move on ODI norms

Stocks in focus

Shares of Lactose (India) are likely to remain in focus, as the company has re-paid the entire loan amount of ₹43 crore obtained from Piramal Housing and Capital Finance. The company took ₹41 crore as term loan facility and ₹2 crore as working capital facility. The term loan facility agreement was signed in 2017 while the working capital facility agreement was entered into in March 20. Shareholders and analysts of Lactose will closely monitor further developments.

Shares of Swelect Energy Systems will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. The company is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every two held (1:2). The board of directors had fixed August 23 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive the bonus shares. The company said the bonus shares will be credited or dispatched to the shareholders on or before September 5. In 2009, Swelect Energy had issued one bonus share for each share held (1:1).

The board of directors of Gillette India is scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider and approve audited financial results and statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2019 and to consider recommendation of dividend (if any). The board of Supreme Infrastructure India will also meet on Thursday to approve the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. Shareholders of these companies will closely analyse the performance charts.

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 27.21 points higher at 37,087.58 against the previous close of 37,060.37. Briefly after, the index slipped into negative, trading lower by 90 points. The 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 15.70 points lower at 10,903 against the previous close of 10,918.70.

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2226 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2210 2195 2240 2255 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹2,240 levels

₹799 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 792 785 807 814 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹792 levels

₹241 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 238 235 244 247 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹244 levels

₹121 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 118 115 124 127 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rebounds from ₹118 levels

₹1270 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1255 1240 1285 1300 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,285 levels

₹277 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 274 269 281 286 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹281 levels

₹2185 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2165 2145 2205 2225 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,165 levels

10932 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10870 10830 10980 11030 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract manages to rally above 10,980 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy n in the stock of Den Networks at the current levels of Rs 81.4. Since finding support at ₹45.5 in early June this year, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. Also, the short-term trend is up.

With a minor pause at current levels, the stock has potential to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹85 and ₹87 in the ensuing trading sessions. Read our stock recommendation and stock activity of Den Networks here