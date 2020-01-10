9.15 am

USD INR JAN FUTURES

9.12 am

9.10 am

₹727 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 720 712 734 742 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight only stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹734 levels

READ MORE

click here to subscribe

9.10 am

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Breaking above a key resistance at ₹500, the stock jumped almost 5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday.

READ MORE

9.05 am

The BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 112 points at the pre-open session on Friday as US markets rallied overnight. Asian markets were trading higher today.