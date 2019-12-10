9.25 am

Opening Bell

Indices slipped marginally after opening higher taking cues from sluggish Asian market amid overnight US market. The Down Jones ended 105 points lower overnight.

The benchmark BSE Sensex met with losses and was trading lower by 50.35 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 40,437.08.

In a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty declined 12.15 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 11,925.35.

9.20 am

Fresh concerns seem to be emerging about private sector lender YES Bank’s capital-raising plans as billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is likely to withdraw plans to invest $25 million in the lender through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s family office.

9.15 am

Asian equity markets were a tad lower on Tuesday as investors refrained from making major bets before December 15, when the next round of United States (US) tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry official said on Monday that Beijing hopes to make a trade deal with Washington as soon as possible before new US tariffs are due to kick in this weekend.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down only 0.04 per cent as the Asian trading day began on Tuesday.

9.10 am

9 am

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Dhampur Sugar Mills at current levels.

8.55 am

On Monday, SEBI’s office came under siege as a crowd of 40-50 stock market investors blocked the main entrance of the regulator’s BKC office building. The commotion led to police being called to guard the office, sources said.

The investors said they were protesting against SEBI’s slow course of action against a broker BMA Wealth.

