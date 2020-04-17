9.05 am

China’s economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first quarter, as the coronavirus outbreak paralysed production and spending, raising pressure on authorities to do more to stop mounting job losses.

9 am

Oil prices rose on Friday with Brent gaining nearly 3 per cent after President Donald Trump laid out guidelines on reviving a US economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic that has punched a huge hole in global demand for crude and refined products.

8.55 am

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of L&T Finance Holdings at current levels. The stock gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Thursday, conclusively breaking above a vital resistance as well as the 21-day moving average at around ₹57. Following a sharp reversal from February high of ₹134, the stock registered a multi-year low at ₹46 in mid-March.

8.50 am

Global investment advisor Goldman Sachs downgraded India to ‘marketweight’ from ‘overweight’ and gave a target of 9,600 for Nifty by June 2021.

