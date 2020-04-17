Live Market Live Update: China posts first GDP decline on record as coronavirus cripples economy

BL Internet Desk
9.05 am

China posts first GDP decline on record as coronavirus cripples economy

 

China’s economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first quarter, as the coronavirus outbreak paralysed production and spending, raising pressure on authorities to do more to stop mounting job losses.

9 am

Brent oil jumps nearly 3 per cent after Trump lays out plan for easing coronavirus restrictions

 

Oil prices rose on Friday with Brent gaining nearly 3 per cent after President Donald Trump laid out guidelines on reviving a US economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic that has punched a huge hole in global demand for crude and refined products.

8.55 am

L&T Finance Holdings (₹61.2): Buy

 

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of L&T Finance Holdings at current levels. The stock gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Thursday, conclusively breaking above a vital resistance as well as the 21-day moving average at around ₹57. Following a sharp reversal from February high of ₹134, the stock registered a multi-year low at ₹46 in mid-March.

8.50 am

Goldman sees Nifty at 9,600 by June 2021; UBS 10,000 by March

 

Global investment advisor Goldman Sachs downgraded India to ‘marketweight’ from ‘overweight’ and gave a target of 9,600 for Nifty by June 2021.

Published on April 17, 2020