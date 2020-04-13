9.05 am

Asian markets showed mixed movement on Monday. While Nikkei 225 was down by 148.76 points, or 0.76%, to 19,349.74, Hang Seng rose 329.96 points, or 1.36%, to 24,300.35 in early trading session.

U.S. stock index futures quickly give up early gains by Sunday evening, as oil prices rose following a historic agreement by major producers to curb production, ending a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

8.55 am

OPEC and allies, led by Russia, agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by 20 per cent.

