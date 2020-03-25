9.35 am

Opening session

Markets opened higher on Wednesday tracking gains from other Asian markets and the US market. Asian markets such as Nikkei and Hang Seng rallied higher up to 5% today. The Dow Jones soared over 11% overnight after U.S. lawmakers said they were close to a deal for an economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus outbreak

The BSE gauge Sensex closed 692.79 points or 2.67 per cent higher at 26,674.03, after a highly volatile trading session. The index swung between a high of 27,462.87 and a low of 25,638.90 during the day.

Similarly, the NSE barometer Nifty was being quoted higher by 20.10 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 7,821.15.

9.30 am

India bans export of key malaria drug amid coronavirus outbreak

The Indian government said on Wednesday that it is banning the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made from the medication, as experts test the efficacy of the drug in helping treat patients infected with COVID-19, a Reuters report said.

There are currently no approved treatments, or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, the highly contagious, sometimes deadly respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. Researchers are studying existing treatments and working on experimental ones, but most current patients receive only supportive care such as breathing assistance.

Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, is among the medications that are being tested, as a potential treatment for patients with the disease. Earlier this week, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), which maintains a list of drug shortages, said hydroxychloroquine was in shortage

9.25 am

R Venkataraman, Managing Director, IIFL Securities & Co-Promoter, IIFL Group, explains what the Centre can do once we are out of Covid-19 mess to boost investors’ confidence. Excerpts:

READ MORE

9.15 am

RBL Bank (₹155): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RBL Bank at current levels. After declining to an intra-day and 52-week low of ₹128.7, the stock bounced up strongly with good volume and closed 9.7 per cent higher.

READ MORE

9 AM

The Dow soared on Tuesday to its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933, after U.S. lawmakers said they were close to a deal for an economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus outbreak, injecting optimism following the biggest selloff since the financial crisis.

READ MORE

8.55 am

Asian shares extended their rally on Wednesday in the wake of Wall Street's big gains as U.S. Congress appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to curb the coronavirus pandemic's economic toll.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3% with Australian shares rising 4.5% and South Korean shares gaining 4.0%. Japan's Nikkei added 2.0%.

READ MORE

8.50 am

Capital and debt market services will remain open during the national lockdown as announced by the Centre. According to guidelines issued by the Centre, capital and debt market services will be exempted as notified by SEBI.

READ MORE