10 am

The dollar rose, oil fell and stock markets were poised to slip on Monday as rising United States (US)-China tensions over the coronavirus - and growing unease at the gulf between asset prices and grim economic reality - turned investors cautious.

9.35 am

9.25 am

Opening session

Key stock indices plunged in the red in the opening session on Monday tracking weaking across other Asian markets. Nikkei and Hang Seng fell 3 per cent in today's session. Markets turned extremely negative reacting to a report that quoted Donald Trump saying that the US would impose fresh tariffs on China for Covid19.

Markets turned weak following sell-off in heavyweights such as Indus Ind Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Auto which fell between 6 per cent and 9 per cent in early trades. However, Cipla and Sun Pharma were the gainers today rising up to 1.50 per cent.

The 30-share BSE barometer registered 1,450 points loss, or 4.30%, to 32,267.95. It ended on Friday 33,717.62.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 426.85 points, or 4.33 per cent, to 9,433.05 from its previous close.

9 am

Oil prices fell in early trade on Monday, paring last week's gains, on worries the global oil glut may persist as United States (US)-China trade tension could hold back an economic recovery even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease

8.55 am

The long-term outlook for ITC (Rs 182) remains negative. The stock finds crucial support at Rs 166 and the major one at Rs 147. ITC finds immediate resistance at Rs 191 and a crucial one at Rs 207. A conclusive close above latter has the potential to lift the stock towards Rs 238. The long-term outlook will turn positive on closing above Rs 255.

8.50 am

The sharp decline of over 30 per cent in most stock prices in the March quarter may have rattled many, but high networth individuals (HNIs) seem to have been on a buying spree in that period.

