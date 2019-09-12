Live Market Live: Balrampur Chini Mills (₹149.95): Buy

8.55 am

Day Trading Guide for September 12, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

 

₹2248 • HDFC Bank

 

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2234

2220

2263

2278

The stock trades in a narrow range. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,263 levels

 

 

₹820 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

814

807

828

836

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹828 levels

 

8.50 am

Today's Pick: Balrampur Chini Mills (₹149.95): Buy

The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above the key resistances

8.45 am

US stocks end in green as China extends olive branch

Wall Street moved higher on Wednesday, led by tariff-sensitive technology and industrial stocks after China extended an olive branch ahead of next month's trade negotiations with the United States.

The S&P 500 closed above the 3,000 mark for the first time since July 30.

Published on September 12, 2019

