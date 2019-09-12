8.55 am

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2248 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2234 2220 2263 2278 The stock trades in a narrow range. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,263 levels

₹820 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 814 807 828 836 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹828 levels

READ MORE

8.50 am

The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above the key resistances

READ MORE

Balrampur Chini hits 52-week high after board nod for buyback Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills hit a 52-week high of ₹146.2 on the BSE on Friday after the company’s board approved the buyback of fully paid-up ... Read More

Balrampur Chini to buyback at ₹175 per share Announces ₹148 cr buyback offer Read More

Balrampur Chini Q2 net up 10% at ₹91 cr Sugar firm Balrampur Chini Wednesday reported a 10 per cent increase in its net profit at ₹90.92 crore for the quarter ended September, 2018. Its net ... Read More

8.45 am

Wall Street moved higher on Wednesday, led by tariff-sensitive technology and industrial stocks after China extended an olive branch ahead of next month's trade negotiations with the United States.

The S&P 500 closed above the 3,000 mark for the first time since July 30.

READ MORE