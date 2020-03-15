Market mayhem: Top 10 cos lose ₹4.22 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS, RIL hit hard

The ten most valued domestic companies lost a massive ₹4,22,393.44 crore in market capitalisation last week, with heavyweights TCS and RIL taking the biggest hit.

In a nerve-wracking week for the markets, the BSE Sensex plummeted 3,473.14 points or 9.24 per cent, mainly in tandem with global equities which were hammered by panic selling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS dropped by ₹1,16,549.07 crore to reach ₹6,78,168.49 crore for the week ended Friday.

Reliance Industries’ m-cap plummeted ₹1,03,425.15 crore to ₹7,01,693.52 crore.

Infosys was another significant drag, with its valuation plunging ₹41,315.98 crore to ₹2,73,505.62 crore.

HDFC Bank’s m-cap tanked ₹34,919.51 crore to reach ₹5,87,190.43 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) tumbled ₹33,208.35 crore to ₹4,40,151.42 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined ₹30,931.1 crore to ₹2,81,237.76 crore, and that of ICICI Bank fell ₹25,098.54 crore to ₹2,89,606.69 crore.

Likewise, Bajaj Finance witnessed a drop of ₹16,320.81 crore in its m-cap to reach ₹2,37,989.09 crore.

Bharti Airtel suffered a decline of ₹13,611.62 crore in its valuation to stand at ₹2,69,613.64 crore. The market cap of HDFC fell by ₹7,013.31 crore to ₹3,58,201.28 crore.

In the ranking of the ten most valued firms, RIL remained at the top, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.