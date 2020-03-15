Market mayhem: Top 10 cos lose ₹4.22 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS, RIL hit hard

My five
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
The ten most valued domestic companies lost a massive ₹4,22,393.44 crore in market capitalisation last week, with heavyweights TCS and RIL taking the biggest hit.
In a nerve-wracking week for the markets, the BSE Sensex plummeted 3,473.14 points or 9.24 per cent, mainly in tandem with global equities which were hammered by panic selling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS dropped by ₹1,16,549.07 crore to reach ₹6,78,168.49 crore for the week ended Friday.
Reliance Industries’ m-cap plummeted ₹1,03,425.15 crore to ₹7,01,693.52 crore.
Infosys was another significant drag, with its valuation plunging ₹41,315.98 crore to ₹2,73,505.62 crore.
HDFC Bank’s m-cap tanked ₹34,919.51 crore to reach ₹5,87,190.43 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) tumbled ₹33,208.35 crore to ₹4,40,151.42 crore.
The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined ₹30,931.1 crore to ₹2,81,237.76 crore, and that of ICICI Bank fell ₹25,098.54 crore to ₹2,89,606.69 crore.
Likewise, Bajaj Finance witnessed a drop of ₹16,320.81 crore in its m-cap to reach ₹2,37,989.09 crore.
Bharti Airtel suffered a decline of ₹13,611.62 crore in its valuation to stand at ₹2,69,613.64 crore. The market cap of HDFC fell by ₹7,013.31 crore to ₹3,58,201.28 crore.
In the ranking of the ten most valued firms, RIL remained at the top, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
Online ventures that have come up recently seek to do just that
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
The fund has outperformed the category by 150-200 bps across three, five and seven years
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...