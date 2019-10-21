Stocks

Market to remain shut on account of Maharashtra assembly elections

PTI Mumbai | Updated on October 21, 2019 Published on October 21, 2019

The equity, forex and derivatives markets will remain closed on Monday due to assembly elections in Maharashtra.

stock market
