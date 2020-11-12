Stocks

Market update: Indices open in red; Sensex down 100 points

Our Bureau. | Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

The benchmark indices opened the session in red today. The 30-pack BSE Sensex slipped 100.72 points to 43,492.95 and broader index NSE Nifty fell 25.20 points to 12,723.95.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 12, 2020
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.