Market update: Indices open in red; Sensex down 200 points

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Opening overview:
The benchmark indices today fell as investors continued to lock in gains on bank shares following a sharp rally, while assessing retail inflation data that was higher than the central bank's target.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.5 per cent at 12,625.4 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.52 per cent to 43,113.38. The two main indexes, however, were on track to post gains for the week.
The Nifty banking index, which posted gains of over 20 per cent in an eight-day winning streak until Wednesday, was down 1.3 per cent in early Friday trading.
Private-sector lenders Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank fell over 1.3 per cent each.
Meanwhile, India's retail inflation was over 7 per cent in October for a second straight month and remained above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of 2-6 per cent, giving the central bank little room to cut rates. (Reuters)
Opening bell:
Today, the benchmark index BSE Sensex started the session with a fall of 206.58 points to 43,150.61. Nifty slipped 52.85 points to 12,637.95.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...